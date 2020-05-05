Kelontae Gavin Debuts New Song, “Hold Me Close” [AUDIO]

Kelontae Gavin dropped by to debut a new song called “Hold Me Close.” He wrote the song three years ago during a challenging time. Take a listen up top!
