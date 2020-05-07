Baltimore Ravens star Earl Thomas was reportedly held at gunpoint by his wife after she allegedly caught him naked in bed with another woman.

Nina Thomas is reported to have confronted her husband with two friends on April 13 after tracking him down on snap chat to an Airbnb in Austin, Texas, where she allegedly found Earl and his brother in bed with two women.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to TMZ, Thomas is then reported to have snatched her husband’s 9mm Beretta pistol and brandished it at him”to scare him.”

The woman allegedly in bed with the NFL star has also claimed that Nina Thomas threatened her and the other woman present, brandishing the gun and yelling “I got something for all you hoes!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

When police arrived they found the Ravens star being chased around a vehicle by his enraged wife, who was arrested and booked for burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but was later released on bail.

Ravens Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By His Wife For Allegedly Cheating was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: