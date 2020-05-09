Chance The Rapper Honors Maryland Teacher On IG Live

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper launched an award show to thank and recognize teachers across the U.S.

According to WJZ, Chance ‘s “Twilight Awards” surprised teachers with supplies, donations and more on behalf of Box Tops for Education.

One winner was Michael Doggett who is a teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg.

Dogget is known for inspiring his students through the use of hip-hop music.

Mr. Doggett will receive $15,000. Half of the money will go toward Hallie Wells Middle School.

