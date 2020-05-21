CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Justin Bieber Says If He Could Go Back, He’d Wait For Marriage To Have Sex

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Justin Bieber knows there’s a blessing in every lesson but he recently revealed that if he could go back, he’d wait for marriage to have sex. Bieber shared the revelation on his Facebook Live show, “The Biebers On Watch,” with his wife Hailey Baldwin. 

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

On their episode, the couple — who has spending their quarantine time in Canada — gave insight on their favorite quarantine meals, their relationship and their past, answering questions from fans. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“[There are] probably a lot of things I would change,” he said. “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage. I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

Bieber and Baldwin web back in 2019 in a private ceremony in South Carolina where Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz officiated. 

 

Justin Bieber Says If He Could Go Back, He’d Wait For Marriage To Have Sex  was originally published on getuperica.com

Justin Bieber

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a deadly run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 
05.15.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Close