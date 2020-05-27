Bebe Winans weighs in on who he would battle for Verzuz. Bebe also discusses remembering Ahmaud Arbery in his new video.
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
Bebe Winans Weighs In On Who He Would Battle for Verzuz was originally published on mypraiseatl.com