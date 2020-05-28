CLOSE
Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Slated For Upcoming Verzuz Battle On Instagram

Given the events of the past week, Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland felt that fans needed a bit of healing this weekend. Therefore, the next Verzuz celebration is going to be a heavyweight one from the gospel realm as Kirk FranklinFred Hammond and TD Jakes are joining forces for a one night only moment of calmness, gospel, praise and worship.

The event will take place Sunday at 4 PM CST on the Verzuz Instagram page.

The prior Verzuz celebration of a gospel variety came with John P. Kee and Hezekiah Walker late last month and now, it’s on Kirk and Fred.

Very important Zoom last night @kirkfranklin and I got a very important and timely call last night,” Hammond wrote on Instagram. “let’s bless as many as we can. @therealswizzz @timbaland @kirkfranklin and yours truly @realfredh

