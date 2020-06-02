GRIFF’s Prayer For The Pharmacies [VIDEO]

Continue reading Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]

Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]

Philadelphia has come together to protest the unlawful killing of George Floyd. Many started at the Art Museum and made there way around the city. The day began with peaceful protest, by the end of the day, the people of Philadelphia went in rage against the police. Where many police cars were lit on fire, stores broken into, and fights broke out. Many may misinterpret the intent by the protestors rioting. Most protestors that were partaking in these actions would say it was to show the police they are sick and tired of the treatment they have been getting from them for decades. Ex-Minneapolis Cop at the center of George Floyd’s death was finally arrested. This did not stop Philly from gathering together to show that this type of behavior will not be tolerable. Thousands of people came downtown, all walks of life, different races and different backgrounds. All for a purpose, justice for George Floyd and to stop this from ever happening again. Minneapolis was the first to set it off the protests. Now Philadelphia stepped up for there voices to be heard. Look at the photos below from the Philly protests...