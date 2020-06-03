CLOSE
National
HomeNational

We Are One: More Than A Hashtag – A Virtual Town Hall

We Are One: More Than A Hashtag

Source: Urban One / Urban One

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political and racial climate plaguing the African American community.

Sybil Wilkes will moderate the conversation. You’ll also be able to hear from a panel that includes Russ Parr, Angie Ange, Erica Campbell, Rickey Smiley and others.

You can watch the one-hour program right here on Thursday, June 4th at 8 p.m.

Urban One Statement

For more than 40 years, Urban One (formerly Radio One) has aimed to be the voice of the Black community.  It has provided a microphone to those whose voices are seldom heard and a listening ear to those who are often muted.  It hasn’t necessarily been easy, but we have stayed true to this commitment.

The events of the past week and several months, however, have escalated and elevated our collective sense of grief, anger and frustration.  The tragic death of George Floyd and the recent murders of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are reprehensible and indicative of the long-standing, pervasive inequities that consistently lead to the denial of justice for African Americans.

At Urban One, we believe it is our duty and our right to call out injustice and support all efforts to take a stand for equality.  We believe to be silent is to be complicit, and Urban One has never been silent, and we don’t intend to be silent now. We will continue to convey the sentiments and emotions of our community and serve as a trusted source for information that empowers and informs action.

Now, we are acutely aware of the concerted effort by provocateurs to hijack our movement and willfully create civil unrest for political gain.  We will not tolerate this tactic and will work to expose every attempt to undermine our First Amendment right to protest peacefully.  Our movement is about more than standing up to police brutality.  It is about changing systematic racist agendas and policies that inform and empower that brutality.  It is about the right to raise our children in a country where they not only can feel safe but also are treated with dignity and are provided a genuine opportunity to prosper.  As a company, we remain steadfast in this fight.

It is critical that we continue to instill hope, especially today when are hearts are drained and our spirits are tired.  In this present darkness, it may not seem like things have improved, but they certainly have over the past 40 years and they will in the next 40.  Our work isn’t done.  We must push forward and do our best to uplift, inspire and highlight the strength, resilience and humanity of our Black community.  This is our purpose.

We will never stop believing that Black Lives Matter.

We Are One: More Than A Hashtag – A Virtual Town Hall  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

We Are One

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.03.20
George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality…

Want to help people who can protest? Who demands reform on police brutality? Here are a few resources.
06.03.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a deadly run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 
05.15.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Close