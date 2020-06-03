Music
HomeMusic

Sherman’s Showcase Is Back With Juneteenth “Black History Month Spectacular”

Sherman's Showcase

Source: Courtesy IFC / AMC Networks

If you thought Carole Baskin was the original source of calling folks cats and kittens, you were wrong. Sherman McDaniels, the fictional host of “Sherman’s Showcase” is taking all the credit for that one and he’s back with a vengeance. AMC and IFC are bringing back the retro flavored variety show created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, with a one hour Sherman’s Showcase “Black History Month Spectacular” premiering on June 19, Juneteenth, on both networks. Check out the trailer below:

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The special will air at 10 PM ET/PT on AMC followed by an 11 PM ET/PT showing on IFC. The spectacular will feature more of the sketches, A-list guest stars and award winning songs that earned the series a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as inclusion on numerous ‘Best of 2019’ lists.

“Sherman’s Showcase host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades,” said creators and stars Salahuddin and Riddle. “Thanks to IFC and AMC, he’s finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said ‘No, trust me, let’s hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.’ And Sherman got his wish. He’d also like to ask Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to stop using his signature phrase ‘cats and kittens,’ which he’s been using on the Showcase since 1973.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Hilarious!

Check out a clip from the upcoming premiere below:

The acclaimed Sherman’s Showcase will roll out its “Black History Month Spectacular” by honoring historic African-American icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires, and a very special re-imagining of the cult film The Last Dragon. Guest stars in the “Black History Month Spectacular” include (in alphabetical order) rapper Phonte Coleman, Michael Ealy, journalist Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, actor and TV host Terrence J, series executive producer and Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend, rapper and activist Vic Mensa, GRAMMY® winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Bresha Webb, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, GRAMMY® winner Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Tyrin Turner), Mario Van Peebles and more.

Sherman’s Showcase Season 1 is currently available to watch on Hulu, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Full-length versions of the songs from the series are available via digital release and vinyl from Mad Decent, the Los Angeles-based record label founded by Diplo.

Sherman’s Showcase Is Back With Juneteenth “Black History Month Spectacular”  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Juneteenth , Sherman's Showcase

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Texas Mother Says High School Won’t Let Her…

Kieana Hooper, Kienjanae's mother, told HelloBeautiful, "KJ has never hidden her hair before, and she isn't going to hide it…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Petition Aims To Stop ‘Heartless’ George Floyd Social…

The "disrespectful and heartless" social media challenge in George Floyd's name should be removed from TikTok, a petition demanded.
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality…

Want to help people who can protest? Who demands reform on police brutality? Here are a few resources.
06.03.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Close