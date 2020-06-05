Jekalyn Carr Drops Two New Songs Of Declaration [LISTEN HERE]

You’re in for a treat! Jekalyn Carr released not one, but two new singles today: “Changing Your Story” and “Power of Love.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through.

Take a listen:

“Changing Your Story”:

“Power of Love”:

The dual release follows Jekalyn Carr’s chart-topping single, “I see Miracles” which also encourages listeners to seek God’s direction and declare a win.

