News
HomeNews

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]

Tuesday will be a solemn day in Houston as George Floyd is finally laid to rest.

Two weeks after the Houston native was killed in Minneapolis by Minneapolis police and one week after his hometown held a march with over 60,000 people, Floyd’s funeral service will take place at 11 AM at The Fountain of Praise Church. Unlike the visitation on Monday (June 8), the funeral is private. Previous memorial services for Floyd were held in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.

Watch the live stream up top.

Following the funeral service, Floyd will be buried next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens (2426 Cullen Blvd.)

If you are going to view the procession from the church to Floyd’s final resting place, attendees are requested to stay behind the barricades to provide a safe travel location for the procession and to ensure the safety of Floyd’s family. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing from those not known to them as much as possible.

There will be a limited amount of public parking near the area of the cemetery. People are encouraged to carpool with families to limit the number of vehicles. Parking will be available at Dawson High School (2050 Cullen Blvd.) and Silverlake Church (1865 Cullen Blvd.).

RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020…

The delegate count makes it official that it will be Joe Biden who the Democratic Party nominates for President in…
06.08.20
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…

People like John Legend, Lizzo, and Yara Shahidi show their support.
06.08.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Texas Mother Says High School Won’t Let Her…

Kieana Hooper, Kienjanae's mother, told HelloBeautiful, "KJ has never hidden her hair before, and she isn't going to hide it…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Petition Aims To Stop ‘Heartless’ George Floyd Social…

The "disrespectful and heartless" social media challenge in George Floyd's name should be removed from TikTok, a petition demanded.
06.04.20
Close