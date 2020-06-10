CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others Bring Gospel To George Floyd’s Homegoing [VIDEO]

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Source: GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ / Getty

The lasting memories from George Floyd‘s memorial service on Tuesday morning won’t necessarily be one individual speech or eulogy or remark. Instead, it will be the overall collective of voices, from a video message delivered by former Vice President Joe Biden, to Rev. Al Sharpton‘s powerful eulogy highlighting racial injustice and what has been sparked since Floyd’s untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25th.

Inside Houston’s Fountain of Praise, mourners cried, they shouted to the heavens, they danced in their seats and imitated the vocal runs of their favorite singers. The weight of songs such as “For Every Mountain” and “Oh, How Precious Sung” brought those who wouldn’t normally sing in the sanctuary turn into altos and sopranos at a moment’s notice.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Among the speakers included Pastor Ralph Douglas West and civil rights legend Rev. William Lawson who championed the Floyd family’s grace throughout the grief process. “Nobody knew that on October 14, 1973 in our spirited Fayetteville, North Carolina … that God had birthed someone now belongs in a rightful place of history,” West said of Floyd.

“All the marches were black,” Rev. William Lawson said of his time during the Civil Rights Movement. “Today, there are preachers back there and there is at least one Muslim minister who is here. I brought me a Jewish fellow. All the nations, continents across the world, they know the name of this man, who was born in a stable, in a manger. You can raise the question, can anything come out of a tragedy like this?”

Lawson noted that regardless of religious affiliation or more, every pastor, preacher, rabbi and more knew the name of George Floyd. In his remarks, Pastor Steve Wells took a different approach, calling out white churches to finally speak up about racism.

“Not talking and not acting is the path to destruction,” Wells said. “I would like to say a word to white churches. We are better than we used to be, but we are not better than we ought to be and that’s not good enough. Which means you have to take up the work of racial justice. Racism did not start in our lifetimes but racism can end in our lifetimes. But only if you ask and I ask, ‘What am I going to do about it?’”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

In his eulogy, Rev. Al Sharpton remarked how Floyd was an “ordinary brother” from Houston’s Cuney Homes who became something far greater than could be believed.

“God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that’s going to change the whole wide world,” Sharpton said.

He added, “Your family is going to miss you George, but your nation is going to always remember your name. Because your neck was one that represents all of us, and how you suffered is how we all suffer.”

Hit the next pages to see performances by Kim Burrell, Kurt CarrNakitta FoxxKathy Taylor, Dray Tate, Zacardi Cortez, and Michael Tolds.

RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others Bring Gospel To George Floyd’s Homegoing [VIDEO]  was originally published on praisehouston.com

George Floyd

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others…

The celebration of George Floyd's life featured gospel heavyweights, local pastors and most of all - a word of God.
06.10.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020…

The delegate count makes it official that it will be Joe Biden who the Democratic Party nominates for President in…
06.08.20
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…

People like John Legend, Lizzo, and Yara Shahidi show their support.
06.08.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Texas Mother Says High School Won’t Let Her…

Kieana Hooper, Kienjanae's mother, told HelloBeautiful, "KJ has never hidden her hair before, and she isn't going to hide it…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Close