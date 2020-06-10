CLOSE
The Great Debates_February 2020
Jekalyn Carr Releases New Live Music Video For “Changing Your Story” [Exclusive Video]

Black Music Honors 2019

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

4-time GRAMMY® nominated songwriter and producer Jekalyn Carr, 23, unveiled the encouraging video for her song “Changing Your Story.” The Billboard Top 15 radio hit was recorded live on October 5, 2019, in Atlanta to a sold-out crowd of 17,000 at Cellairis Amphitheatre during Urban One and Atlanta’s Inspiration Station, Praise 102.5 FM “Praise In The Park”. The “Changing Your Story” live music video premiered on Carr’s YouTube/Vevo channel on Monday, June 8, and the digital track along with the bonus track “Power of Love” released Friday, June 5.

Watch “Changing Your Story” live music video here.

Download or Stream “Changing Your Story” and “Power of Love” digital track here.

Written by Jekalyn and produced and video directed by her father, manager, and 3-time GRAMMY® nominated producer Allen Carr,

“Changing Your Story” is a song of hope and encouragement during these tumultuous times that the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic,

social injustice, defeat, failures, unemployment, divorce, sickness, domestic violence, and poverty.

