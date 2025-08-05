Listen Live
Local

Anne Arundel County Police Add Patrol Drones To Boost Public Safety

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
A drone operated by police monitors seen during the protest...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Anne Arundel County Police have expanded their use of drones beyond crash investigations, officially launching a new patrol drone program Monday to improve emergency response, officer safety, and real-time decision-making during active incidents.

Previously reserved for documenting crash scenes, the department’s drones will now provide live aerial support for 911 calls and other police-generated incidents. Officials say the added perspective will help deploy resources more strategically.

Related Stories

The drones will play a role in searching for missing persons, managing crowds and traffic during large events, and streaming live video to the department’s Real-Time Information Center. The technology has already proven valuable in crash investigations, helping speed up scene documentation and reducing traffic delays.

Details on drone policies and oversight are available on the department’s website.

Anne Arundel County joins several Maryland jurisdictions in incorporating drones into daily policing.

Baltimore County Police are currently seeking public feedback on a proposed Drone as First Responder program. Baltimore City released its draft drone policy in July 2023, outlining potential uses including crime scene documentation, SWAT responses, active shooter situations, and hostage rescues.

Elsewhere in the state, drones have aided in arrests and critical incidents. Harford County deputies used them in 2024 to track suspects in home invasions and a series of vehicle break-ins. Howard County police located a juvenile fleeing a stolen car crash, and Montgomery County officers used a drone to capture a stabbing suspect in Silver Spring.

In one of the state’s most high-profile manhunts, drones were instrumental in the 2023 capture of David Linthicum, who shot two Baltimore County officers before fleeing to Fallston.

Anne Arundel County Police Add Patrol Drones To Boost Public Safety  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close