Listen Live
Local

Marvin Sapp Receives 2025 Dove Award Nomination

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marvin Sapp
Source: Press / Blackamericaweb.com

Dallas, Texas – August 4, 2025 – Internationally celebrated Gospel recording artist Marvin Sapp is among the prestigious list of 2025 Dove Award nominees. The nomination is especially significant for Sapp: he received a Traditional Gospel Album of the Year nomination for his 16th album Then & Now – which was released on his independent label Elev8 Media & Entertainment.  


“It is truly an honor to receive this Dove Award nomination,” says Sapp. “Every nomination is a reminder of the incredible journey that I’ve been on as a recording artist for more than 30 years. My journey now is that of not only a recording artist, but an independent label owner – which makes this nomination extra special for me. I am grateful for the support of the Gospel Music Association, the Gospel music community, and everyone who listens to my music.”

Marvin Sapp is a five-time Dove Award winner who, in 2018, was a GMA Honors and Hall of Fame honoree.

Related Stories

Marvin Sapp is known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt, relatable lyrics that inspire and uplift while pointing listeners to a loving Savior. His 16th album, Then & Now, was recorded live in Chicago. The album takes listeners on a dazzling ride through Sapp’s three decades of recording music, and sprinkles in powerful new songs – including the radio single “He Was There” – that show Sapp’s musical gift is still as strong as ever.

The Dove Awards celebrate the best in Christian and Gospel music, honoring artists for their contributions to the genre. The 2025 awards ceremony will take place on October 7th in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marvin Sapp Receives 2025 Dove Award Nomination  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close