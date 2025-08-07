Teaching Kids Faith | Faith Walk
Erica emphasized the importance of parents actively demonstrating their faith at home. She cautioned against sending mixed messages by treating church as essential for adults while allowing children to disengage. Instead, she encouraged families to make worship a shared experience, teaching children the value of God’s presence through intentional practices.
Drawing from her own upbringing, Erica described how her parents created a faith-filled atmosphere. From listening to Bible tapes during car rides to practicing stillness and reverence at home, these habits prepared her and her siblings to embrace worship as a natural part of life. She challenged parents to reflect on what they’re modeling—are they showing their children how to live a Christ-centered life, or merely how to attend church?
Teaching Kids Faith | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings
-
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
7 Bible Verses to Inspire You This School Year