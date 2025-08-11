Listen Live
Baltimore Archdiocese and Police Collect Record 410 Guns in Buyback

Baltimore Archdiocese And Police Collect Record 410 Guns At Weekend Buyback

Published on August 11, 2025

Silver multi-tool among various semi-automatic pistols. Dark background.
Source: SolidMaks / Getty

The Baltimore Archdiocese partnered with city police this weekend for a large-scale gun buyback event aimed at reducing violence and promoting community safety.

Held Saturday at the Westside Shopping Center, the drive-thru event allowed residents to hand over firearms directly from their vehicles in exchange for cash payments. In total, 410 guns were collected, the highest number since the program’s launch, bringing the three-year total to 1,056 firearms removed from homes and streets.

Funding for the buyback came from donations by church parishioners and members of the community. Organizers say the initiative not only addresses crime prevention but also reduces the risk of accidental shootings, suicides, and stolen weapons.

“This is about building a culture of peace,” said Rev. Michael Murphy of Our Lady of Victory. “Any weapon that’s no longer in a home or on the street is one less that could be used for suicide, domestic violence, or crime. It’s about making everyone safer.”

Alongside the gun buyback, a community resource fair provided backpacks, toiletries, and other supplies to families, creating what organizers described as a “holistic” approach to public safety.

