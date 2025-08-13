Metro Subway Closing Early Aug. 14 for System Testing
All Metro Subway stations will close early on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to accommodate scheduled train control system testing, transit officials announced.
The early closure will begin at 6:30 p.m., affecting all stations across the network. Shuttle bus service will be provided to help passengers complete their trips, but officials are urging riders to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
Normal service is expected to resume when stations reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025.
For the latest updates and shuttle schedules, riders can check the transit agency’s website or social media channels.
Metro Subway Closing Early Aug. 14 for System Testing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings
-
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
7 Bible Verses to Inspire You This School Year