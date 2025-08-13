Black Foodie Influencers You Should Follow Right Now
Food isn’t just nourishment—it’s storytelling, culture, and conversation.
Today’s top Black foodie creators are doing more than posting recipes. Many are trusted reviewers whose honest takes on local eateries can send lines around the block. Others turn comfort food into cultural expression. They share soulful bites with global reach, or elevate hidden gems through storytelling and foraging. Their platforms bridge kitchens and communities, showrooms and show-stopping platters.
These influencers include guerrilla critics with viral punch, chefs who sweeten TikTok feeds, and everyday food lovers who turn cooking into an art form.
Whether you’re team #reviewfirst or #cookfromscratch, this list goes beyond social media trends—these creators shape how we taste, connect, and explore food.
Here are some of the most influential Black food reviewers and culinary storytellers to follow right now.
Stefan Johnson
Cleveland-based voice actor known for hilarious, bite-sized food reviews with comedic commentary.
Kimmy’s Kreations
Southern-inspired comfort food with bold flavors, vibrant presentation, and an infectious, down-to-earth energy.
Keith Lee
The TikTok food critic whose honest reviews have created a “Keith Lee Effect” for small Black-owned restaurants.
OneChopShop
Social media sensation delivering quick, inventive cooking and review clips with wide viral appeal.
Alexis Nikole Nelson
The “Black Forager” mixes foraging, cooking, history, and cultural insight in playful, educational videos.
Pollo Wang
Chef and creator whose cinematic food storytelling, rooted in heartfelt memories, inspires and entertains.
Angela Davis
Self-taught chef and food blogger known for her sharp wit, relatable recipes, and cultural influence.
Jerrelle Guy
A baking artist whose Black Girl Baking project blends mouthwatering creations with visual storytelling.
Eden Hagos
Founder of BlackFoodie.co, exploring Black food culture with heritage-infused recipes and vibrant visuals.
Shakayla Felice
Vegan creator melding accessible plant-based recipes with gut-health education.
Chef Resha
Decadent comfort food elevated with chef-level skill and step-by-step tutorials for home cooks.
Whether they’re breaking down the best bites in your city or showing you how to recreate them at home, these influencers prove that great food is just a scroll away.
