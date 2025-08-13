Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees
President Donald Trump has announced his five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday.
Trump announces George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS as Kennedy Center honorees
Trump shared his personal endearment for each of the honorees, including memories of seeing Crawford on Broadway and admiring Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.
Watch the full announcement below!
Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees was originally published on rnbphilly.com
