Listen Live
News

Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
President Trump Makes An Announcement At The Kennedy Center
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

President Donald Trump has announced his five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday.

Trump announces George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS as Kennedy Center honorees

Trump shared his personal endearment for each of the honorees, including memories of seeing Crawford on Broadway and admiring Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.

Watch the full announcement below!

MORE TRUMP READS:

RELATED; President Donald Trump Floats Idea To Send Troops To Other Cities

RELATED; President Donald Trump Eyes Federal Takeover Of D.C., Plans To Evict Unhoused Citizens

RELATED; Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein “Stole” His Young Mar-A-Lago Spa Workers

RELATED; Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Pause TikTok Ban, Social Media Sees The Jig

Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close