Trump Is Targeting Cities With Large Black Populations

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump’s latest “anti-crime” crusade against Democratic-led, predominantly Black cities is a blatant lie.

The 34-count felon turned grifter in chief doesn’t care about crime; he’s a criminal, and his latest propaganda push is nothing more than the preservation of a regime built on fear and racial division and another act in his decades-long performance of racist political theater.

He’s doing the same tired ol’ routine of painting Black and Brown communities as dangerous, only to position himself as the “law-and-order” savior while laying the groundwork for an authoritarian power grab; but the jig is up—Trump is not fighting crime; he’s manufacturing it to dismantle democracy.

His fixation on cities like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Oakland, and Chicago has nothing to do with reducing crime and everything to do with undermining democracy, targeting Black political leadership, and manufacturing a false narrative that paints Black and Brown communities as violent, dangerous, and in need of “rescue,” in order for him to justify illegally taking control.

This strategy is straight out of the authoritarian playbook: create a crisis where there isn’t one, assign blame to a marginalized group, then use the fabricated emergency to consolidate power. For Trump, that means militarizing policing in Black cities, vilifying their leaders, and distracting his followers from the reality that violent crime in most major cities is down—not up—over the past two years.

Data shows declines in violent crime, murders, and robberies. Oakland has seen significant drops in homicides. Baltimore just recorded its lowest homicide rate in over 50 years. Chicago’s violent crime is down over 30%. Yet Trump trots out false, misleading statistics to paint these communities as hellscapes. Why? Because they have Black mayors, significant Black populations, and they vote against him in overwhelming numbers.

While Trump points fingers, the truth is that the only convicted felon in this conversation is Donald J. Trump himself—a man who has been convicted of sexual assault, fraud, and who has repeatedly stiffed small business owners out of money owed. He’s not interested in making Black communities safer—he’s interested in dismantling the institutions that protect them, all while enriching himself and those bankrolling his political ambitions.

In response to Trump’s announcement that his administration would be taking over the city, the Washington Post reports officials in Washington, D.C., stated they were still in command of their police department, operating as usual, having received no new orders from the Trump administration. The city’s police chief, Pamela A. Smith, has been supplying ideas about how federal law enforcement could be used by D.C. — not the other way around, but the White House, however, continued to project clear control.

“We plan to work with the D.C. police,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, “but ultimately the chain of command is as such: The president of the United States; the attorney general of the United States; our DEA administrator, Terry Cole,” who she said “is in charge of” the department and is “working with the chief to ensure that law enforcement officers are allowed to do their jobs in this city.”

On Tuesday evening, the White House announced the National Guard would begin to arrive on D.C.’s streets that night. Five Humvees lined the street at the corner of Jefferson Drive and 14th Street SW, between the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Holocaust Memorial Museum. National Guard troops walked the sidewalks that form walking paths around the monuments, as three DEA agents headed east toward the U.S. Capitol.

This racist fearmongering is a smokescreen to distract from his own many failures and crimes. If we’re talking about criminals that need removing from this country, let’s start with Trump, his entire administration, and every enabler in Congress, statehouses, and boardrooms funding this regime. Because make no mistake, the clown in the seat is not the real danger—it’s the regime of hatred paying him to dismantle America from within, to rewind the clock to an era when white supremacy was the law of the land. That’s the real threat.

The attack on predominantly Black cities is part of a broader strategy. Trump’s targeting of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, his hostility toward Black billionaires, his focus on dismantling Black political influence, and his push to gut protections in education, housing, reproductive health, and environmental justice are all interconnected. These efforts are designed to keep Black and Brown Americans economically weakened, socially marginalized, and politically powerless.

We’ve already seen the fallout since the great white heist began; over 300,000 Black women professionals have been laid off. Trump’s interests in controlling college athletes’ Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, his attacks on Hollywood and the Kennedy Center, and his assaults on Black-led educational and legal institutions all point to one thing—he’s targeting the economic, cultural, and political engines of progress in our communities.

Trump has already said the quiet part out loud. During his recent interview with CNBC, the disgraced president said that “the inner city isn’t going to work on the farms,” before outlining an indentured labor scheme where brown immigrants “come to work and leave” because they “do it naturally.” The over-policing of Black neighborhoods isn’t just about intimidation—it’s about filling prison beds when immigrant labor won’t suffice. It’s one step closer to the full authoritarian implementation of Project 2025, which is designed to strip away civil rights, consolidate executive power, and crush any community or institution that resists.

Under its provisions, the president could wield near-unilateral authority over the federal government, erasing decades of legal safeguards designed to protect marginalized communities.

Source: Andrew Leyden / Getty

Project 2025 is not abstract—it is a clear and present danger to Black America across seven critical areas:

• Civil Rights: It guts anti-discrimination laws and bars federal agencies from collecting racial demographic data, making it nearly impossible to enforce workplace protections.

• Education: It dismantles the Department of Education, allowing discriminatory discipline to run rampant and making higher education even less accessible for Black students.

• Political Power: By overhauling the Census and criminalizing election-related activity, it will suppress the Black vote and destabilize multiracial democracy.

• Criminal Legal System: It expands the racially biased death penalty and abolishes consent decrees that hold police accountable for civil rights violations.

• Housing: It hands affordable housing programs to states with histories of racial discrimination, threatening millions of Black low-income families.

• Reproductive Rights: It bans federal access to abortion care, disproportionately harming Black women, who already face dangerously high maternal mortality rates.

• Environmental Justice: It shutters the Office of Environmental Justice, allowing environmental racism to further poison Black communities.

What we’re witnessing is a modernized version of post-Reconstruction America, when Jim Crow laws stripped newly freed Black people of their constitutional rights, locking them out of political power, economic opportunity, and social equality. The playbook is the same—change the laws, control the narrative, suppress the vote, and weaponize the justice system.

By invoking images of chaos in Black cities, Trump is not just playing to racist stereotypes—he’s setting the stage for federal takeovers of local governance, replacing elected leaders with handpicked loyalists and eroding the very foundation of home rule. Washington, D.C., has already been subjected to this unprecedented seizure of power, and the list of targeted cities is growing.

The bottom line is: Trump is lying and Trump is the criminal. The projection in his “lock them up” chant is as transparent as it is tired. His lies about crime in Black-led cities are more than campaign rhetoric; they’re part of a deliberate, well-funded scheme to erode democracy, suppress Black political power, and cement an authoritarian regime. The “law and order” talk is nothing but code for racial domination and political control, and his repeated targeting of these cities is a direct assault on the progress made by generations of Black Americans.

The only people who should be behind bars are the ones orchestrating this dismantling of democracy.

It’s time to stop treating this as politics as usual. This is a coordinated assault on truth, justice, and equality—and the regime funding the coup are betting we won’t fight back.

We’ve seen this move before, and we know how it ends if we don’t act. It’s time to clean house, America—before there’s nothing left to save.

America’s biggest threat is not the residents of D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, or Oakland—it’s the man in the Oval Office who sees democracy as an obstacle, truth as a liability, and the law as something that applies to everyone but himself.

