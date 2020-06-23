Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching Products Overseas

Weeks after protestors have taken to the streets to fight for Black Lives, companies such as Quaker Oats and their Aunt Jemima syrup have been taking an about-face with their products. It looks like Johnson & Johnson is following suit.

According to NPR, Johnson & Johnson recently announced that they are halting the production of two of their most popular skin lightening products that are sold overseas.

“Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our Neutrogena and Clean & Clear dark spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement emailed to NPR about the popular skin care tool in Asia and the Middle East. “This was never our intention – healthy skin is beautiful skin.”

Apparently, the ads for the products were labeled and marketed as dark spot reducers, but have loglines totting “fairer & brighter skin” and “doubles your skin’s whitening power.”

Welp.

“For a short while products may still appear on a limited number of in-store shelves as stock runs through,” a representative stressed. “We will no longer produce or ship the product line.”

It’s important to note that the Neutrogena serum and the Clean & Clear cream make up less than 1 percent of the company’s global sales, so this move won’t affect their bottom line.

In terms of Johnson & Johnson news stateside, the company has recently faced blow in the courts.

Reuters reported that “a Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rejected the company’s bid to throw out a jury verdict in favor of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talc products.” However, it was decided to reduce the damages award from $4.69 billion to $2.12 billion.

This particular case is one of 19,000 lawsuits centering women, many Black, who claim that the asbestos in the baby powder (mostly used in women’s underwear to freshen their vaginas) have caused cancer. As Reuters noted, the company announced on May 19 that they would no longer sell the talc in the U.S. and in Canada.

