Listen Live
Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself”

We talked recently about the fact that many people today are living lives of quiet desperation. Not only is it a tough time on the outside, but they’re struggling on the inside. Statistics say that many people are depressed and are struggling with their mental health during these challenging times. You need a dose of confidence that God has you. 

In his hands, be confident that you are blessed with gifts and talents and you are able to use them to help yourself and others to live better. And now is a great time for that godly confidence that godly faith today. Look yourself in the mirror and have a conversation with yourself and tell yourself. God bless me with ability and all sorts of great abilities.  I’m going to be the best version of me that I can be. Say it daily and live it daily and you will win more. I know it’s true because I know that you have greatness inside of you. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close