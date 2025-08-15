Fred Hammond Drops New Single

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Today, The Choir Room, led by three-time GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Dwan Hill, debuted a new single, “Love Never Fails,” featuring Gospel music legend Fred Hammond. The single and title track comes from the group’s forthcoming album Love Never Fails, to be released August 22nd via Centricity Music. Recorded live at various locations during The Choir Room’s tour earlier this year, the album enlists some of the biggest artists across CCM, Gospel, and Worship to create a body of work that is moving and unique. Listen to “Love Never Fails” HERE.

“Getting to do a song with Fred Hammond is honestly one of the craziest moments of my life,” shares Dwan. “I grew up listening to his music almost every day, so co-writing Love Never Fails with him in Dallas and recording it live on the Choir Is Back Tour with some of my closest friends is a full-circle miracle I’ll never forget.”

“I’m beyond excited to be part of this incredible project, The Choir Room” shares Fred. “I’m especially thrilled about the song “Love Never Fails,” a powerful throwback and heartfelt tribute that takes us back to the golden days when choirs reigned supreme in the gospel music industry.”

In 2022, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter and producer Dwan Hill, along with a small gathering of passionate friends in Nashville, founded The Choir Room, welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds to congregate and be a part of their concert. Rather than watching an artist on stage, the audience forms a circle around the band on the floor and guided by Hill, join their voices in harmony as they sing gospel staples and original songs. In 2024 The Choir Room released their debut album, Let’s Have Church (Live), which included favorites such as “Joy – The Choir Room Version” with Ben Rector, which gathered over 1 million streams. The Choir Room continues to have a worldwide impact, with thousands of voices joining them in concert. Their second album, Love Never Fails, will be released August 22nd via Centricity Music.

