Tragic Morning in Columbia: 93-Year-Old Woman Struck by Officer Dies

The on-duty officer, who was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked vehicle, was pulling out of a parking space around 6:45 a.m. when the accident happened.

Published on August 16, 2025

Heartbreaking news out of Columbia, a 93-year-old woman lost her life Friday morning after she was struck by a Howard County police officer in the Dobbin Center parking lot.

According to officials, the on-duty officer, who was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked vehicle, was pulling out of a parking space around 6:45 a.m. when the accident happened. The woman was rushed to Shock Trauma but sadly, she didn’t make it.

A Familiar Face in the Community

Neighbors and regulars say the woman was a familiar face in the area. Many knew her from her morning routine at Panera Bread, where she often ate breakfast before taking a walk through the parking lot.

“I’ve seen her every morning,” shared Jack Backiel, another Panera regular. “She’d walk across the lot, sometimes with someone. It was just part of her day.”

Witnesses Say Speed Wasn’t a Factor

Police say investigators don’t believe speed played a role. People who work nearby agreed.

“This lot isn’t built for speeding,” said Saint Tucker, who works in one of the Dobbin Center stores. “Even if you wanted to, you couldn’t go fast in here. Honestly, I feel like it was just an accident.”

Officer on Administrative Leave

Howard County police have placed the officer on standard administrative leave while the investigation continues. Both the officer’s name and the victim’s name will be released later.

This is such a sad reminder of how fragile life is, especially when it comes to our elders, who are often pillars of our community. Sending love and prayers to the victim’s family, friends, and everyone who knew her.

Tragic Morning in Columbia: 93-Year-Old Woman Struck by Officer Dies  was originally published on 92q.com

