13-Year-Old With 18 Felony Arrests Charged in Baltimore’s Latest Carjacking Wave

Baltimore Police Bust 13-Year-Old With 18 Felonies in Carjacking Spree

Published on August 18, 2025

Baltimore police have arrested a 13-year-old boy accused in a string of violent crimes, including attempted carjacking, armed robbery, and assault. Investigators said the teen, who was already on ankle monitoring and has 18 prior felony arrests, was tracked to multiple incidents through his GPS device.

The crime spree began in the early hours of July 26. Police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Guilford Street for an attempted carjacking involving two boys. The victim reported the suspects exited a black Hyundai, got into her vehicle, and struck her several times. She managed to reverse the car, forcing the attackers to flee in the Hyundai.

Hours later, officers were called to the 100 block of East Lanvale Street for a carjacking. The victim told police a dark sedan cut her off, and three people demanded her keys, wallet, and iPhone. She complied, and the suspects fled in her vehicle, with the sedan following.

That same day, police also investigated an armed robbery around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of East 24th Street. The victim said three assailants armed with a handgun approached from a black car, announced a robbery, and stole her purse.

Using a license plate number tied to the suspects’ vehicle, investigators located the car and another stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. Detectives then used the 13-year-old suspect’s ankle monitor to confirm his presence at each scene. He was arrested and charged with carjacking, robbery, assault, and related offenses.

Community members expressed frustration and called for stronger preventative measures.
“As a citizen, you try to do your best to be vigilant,” said Mike, who works in Baltimore. “By the same token, we’ve got to hold the parents accountable.”
Nearby resident Janet Addison added, “Really, some changes are going to have to be made, because it’s getting very serious.”
Another neighbor, Anthony, said, “Just positivity. More positive stuff in the neighborhood, things to do. Not everyone has to be a criminal.”

Police said the investigation remains active as they work to identify the other suspects involved.

