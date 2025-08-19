Listen Live
Good News

Detroit Gospel Legends Tour

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Transformation Arts Photos
Source: The Clark Sisters / Praise Richmond

Get ready for The “Detroit Gospel Legends” tour featuring a star-studded lineup of gospel artists with performances scheduled for October and November 2025.  This event will also celebrate and feature multi-Grammy, Stellar, and BET Award-winning artists who grew up together in Detroit.  The tour includes stops in various cities, including Detroit, Chicago, and National Harbor, Maryland. 

The tour is presented by Universal Attractions Agency and features artists Fred HammondMarvin SappThe Clark SistersDeitrick Haddon, Carvin Winans, Lisa Page-Brooks and Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Tour Dates and Venues:

Detroit Gospel Legends Tour  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close