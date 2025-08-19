Detroit Gospel Legends Tour
Get ready for The “Detroit Gospel Legends” tour featuring a star-studded lineup of gospel artists with performances scheduled for October and November 2025. This event will also celebrate and feature multi-Grammy, Stellar, and BET Award-winning artists who grew up together in Detroit. The tour includes stops in various cities, including Detroit, Chicago, and National Harbor, Maryland.
The tour is presented by Universal Attractions Agency and features artists Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon, Carvin Winans, Lisa Page-Brooks and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.
Tour Dates and Venues:
- October 18: Vystar Amphitheater at The Bridge, Stockbridge, GA.
- October 19: Portsmouth Pavilion, Portsmouth, VA.
- October 26: The Theater at MGM National Harbor, National Harbor, MD.
- October 30: Arie Crown Theater, Chicago, IL.
- October 31: Fox Theatre, Detroit, MI.
- November 1: Clowes Memorial Hall, Indianapolis, IN.
Detroit Gospel Legends Tour was originally published on praiserichmond.com
