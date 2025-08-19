5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Hit by Tow Truck
5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Hit by Tow Truck in East Baltimore
A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a tow truck in East Baltimore on Monday night, police said.
The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street. According to investigators, the child stepped into the roadway when she was hit. She was rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries.
Authorities said the tow truck driver stayed on the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
The crash comes just days after a man was killed in a hit-and-run near downtown Baltimore at North President and East Baltimore streets, an intersection residents describe as busy and dangerous.
So far this year, Baltimore police have reported four fatal hit-and-runs. Statewide, at least 277 people have died on Maryland roads in 2024, including 56 pedestrians, according to the state’s crash database. By comparison, during the same period last year, 329 people were killed, including 75 pedestrians.
In another recent case, a 93-year-old woman in Howard County was struck and killed by an unmarked police car in a Columbia parking lot Friday. Officials said the officer had just pulled out of a space when the woman was hit.
5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Hit by Tow Truck in East Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
