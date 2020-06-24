CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 Gets Premiere Date

BET Sunday Best Season 10

BET’s Sunday Best is returning to TV for its 10th season on Sunday, July 5. Kirk Franklin will host and Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and Erica Campbell are set to judge.

This year’s list of exclusive performances include Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Mali Music, Melvin Crispell III and more. Due to COVID-19, episodes four through eight of season 10 were recorded virtually.

2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the show and 40 years of BET as whole. Catch Sunday Best when it airs on BET on July 5th at 8PM ET.

