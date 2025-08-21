Listen Live
Local

Maryland Reminds Drivers: Stop For School Buses Or Face Fines

Maryland Officials Remind Drivers: Stop For School Buses Or Face Penalties

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Children Boarding a School Bus with a Female Attendant on a Sunny Day
Source: FatCamera / Getty

With the new school year about to begin, Maryland transportation officials are warning drivers to obey state laws requiring them to stop for school buses, or risk steep fines and penalties.

Under Maryland law, all motorists must stop when a school bus is picking up or dropping off children. Despite this, enforcement data shows the rule is widely ignored. During the last school year alone, more than 20,000 automatic citations were issued to drivers who illegally passed stopped buses.

Related Stories

Officials caution that the real number of violations is likely far higher, since only nine of Maryland’s 24 school districts currently use bus-mounted enforcement cameras.

Drivers caught on camera face a $250 fine. Those stopped by police face up to a $570 fine and three points on their license.

Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Administrator Chrissy Niser stressed that the law is designed to protect children, who may not always be aware of traffic dangers.

“Their focus may be on their friends, getting home, getting to school, and that excitement at the end of the day — not the vehicles that are passing by,” Niser said.

The law applies in nearly all situations, with one exception: drivers do not need to stop if they are separated from a bus by a physical barrier, such as a median, guardrail, or strip of grass.

State leaders emphasized that as students return to school routines, it is especially important for drivers to slow down, pay attention, and always stop for school buses to keep children safe.

Maryland Officials Remind Drivers: Stop For School Buses Or Face Penalties  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close