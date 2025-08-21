Listen Live
Local

Maryland to Honor College Grants After Computer Glitch Error

Maryland Higher Education Commission To Honor Mistaken Grant Awards After Computer Glitch

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Graduation cap university on stack US dollar banknote, calculator.
Source: Pla2na / Getty

Hundreds of Maryland students were left scrambling this week after a computer error caused some state-funded college grants to vanish just days before the fall semester.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) confirmed that a system glitch in its scholarship software incorrectly awarded Guaranteed Access Grants to students who did not qualify based on family size and income. Roughly 500 to 600 students may have been affected out of more than 11,000 recipients statewide.

Related Stories

Despite the mistake, MHEC announced Wednesday that it will honor the original award commitments for students impacted by the error.

“MHEC will honor initial award decisions for students the vendor has identified have been impacted by this error,” the agency said in a statement, noting that the glitch was caused by its vendor, Interclypse. “Although the exact number of affected students is still being verified, preliminary findings indicate that approximately 500–600 students may have been impacted.”

The agency added that Maryland is in the process of replacing its scholarship management system. A new vendor has been selected, with an updated platform expected by fall 2026.

Before MHEC’s announcement, many families were left in financial limbo.


The University System of Maryland called the sudden cancellations “devastating.” In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Our focus is on the affected students. Our campuses are communicating with them, and our leadership is in touch with MHEC and the governor’s office.”

Salisbury University confirmed it notified 25 students on Wednesday and is providing “one-time replacement awards” to ensure they can still attend.

Meanwhile, State Sen. William Foden (R-District 4) has requested the Maryland Attorney General’s Office review what happened.

Maryland Higher Education Commission To Honor Mistaken Grant Awards After Computer Glitch  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close