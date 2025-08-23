The Right Connection – A Motivational Moment

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Today’s Motivational Moment is called “The Right Connection.” It got me thinking about the old saying, “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.” Even with all the education and experience in the world, sometimes, the doors to opportunities only open if you have a relationship with someone who can make things happen. It’s all about having the “hook-up,” that person who can give you access to places you normally wouldn’t be able to go. Rev. Ron talks about how this idea applies to the most important destination of all: The Kingdom of Heaven.

Rev. Ron says when it comes to getting into heaven, it doesn’t matter how well you know the Bible or how long you’ve been a church member. Heaven has a restricted access policy and admission is granted only to those who have “The Right Connection.” You have to know the One who can give you access!

Ephesians 2:18 says, “For through him we both have access in one Spirit to the Father.” The message is simple yet profound: If you want to make it to heaven, you must have a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. As a matter of fact, in John 14:6, Jesus says to his disciples,

“…No one comes to the Father except through me.”

It’s important to note, this isn’t about jumping through hoops or following a rigid set of rules; it’s about having a relationship. A real, personal connection with Jesus. The “Right Connection” isn’t a secret handshake or a special password—it’s a heartfelt relationship with the Son of God. He is the “hook-up,” the one who grants us access to the Heavenly Father.

Today’s Motivational Moment is a powerful and necessary reminder for all of us. If you haven’t heard it yet, you absolutely have to check it out and share it with someone else. It’s a message that will inspire you to check your relationship with Jesus and to truly understand the importance of having that one, ultimate connection. Because when it comes to eternity, “who you know” is the only thing that matters!

(Originally aired 8-10-25)

