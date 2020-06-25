CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Maryland Amazon Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Dumping Packages In Sewer

Amazon Delivery Van

Source: Interim Archives / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly throwing packages down a sewer.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

It happened on the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Parkville around 6:44 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the driver and truck.

They said the driver was a temporary work told officers he wanted to leave so he started getting rid of the packages.

In a statement Monday evening, Amazon said it was aware of the incident:

“We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customers directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

No arrests have been made at this time. The case remains under investigation.

See Also: Catonsville Students Calling For Education Reform & Diversity In Classrooms

See Also: Black Mother & Son Denied Service At Baltimore’s Ouzo Bay Appear On GMA

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Amazon Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Dumping Packages In Sewer  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Amazon

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
3 Suspects Officially Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder…

According to TMZ, the 3 men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have been officially indicted for murder.
06.25.20
Justice For Elijah McClain: How The Police ‘Murder’…

A petition receives over 2 million signatures.
06.25.20
Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In…

Natalie White's lawyer comments after she's apprehended.
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.23.20
Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces…

The comedian is called out by social media.
06.23.20
Black Student Loan Debt Should Be An Issue…

As conversations around social justice equity, racial parity and building financial stability in the Black community remain at the forefront,…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday of notable significance for many African Americans. June…
06.19.20
Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black…

The fast-food chain has apologized and claims there is no company-wide policy banning workers from wearing BLM accessories.
06.19.20
Close