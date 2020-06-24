This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.
Meet JSB. Check out the rapper’s full interview with Nori Nori below.
See Also: Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured
View this post on Instagram
@itsnorinori Interviewed International AfroBeats Entertainer @iamjsb100 … He hails from #Nigeria 🇳🇬 he is an entire vibe with his music and has a heart of giving!!! P.S. He wants to work with @djquicksilva *shameless plug 🔌 maybe we can make that happen. Enjoy the IG LIVE and check out @iamjsb100 music 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Charm City Spotlight: JSB was originally published on 92q.com