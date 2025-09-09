JASON NELSON SHINES ON THE STELLAR AWARDS STAGE
Gospel music’s coolest crooner Jason Nelson and the incredible vocalist Melvin Crispell III were a dynamic duo on the stage of the 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards that aired this past weekend on the BET cable channel. Their vocals soared on the soulful worship tune “Yahweh” that won thunderous applause from the sold-out audience. The song hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts a few months ago. The song drew praise across social media where one fan wrote on Instagram, “Jason Nelson can just sing anything.”
Nelson, who was nominated for nine Stellar Awards, took home a trophy in the category of Contemporary Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed project, You Belong: Live in Durham. Another track from the album is climbing gospel radio playlists everywhere. The velvet smooth single “Made New (Radio Edit)” with Madison Ryan Ward is already a fan favorite having gained nearly 5 million digital streams. The 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards program is airing in syndication through the end of September.
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQp2z3AAadA&list=RDMQp2z3AAadA&start_radio=1
JASON NELSON SHINES ON THE STELLAR AWARDS STAGE was originally published on praiserichmond.com
-
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed
-
Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following
-
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home