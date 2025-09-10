Listen Live
Bills Fan Banned After Shoving Lamar Jackson

Bills Fan Banned After Shoving Ravens’ Hopkins and Jackson During Game

Published on September 10, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

A Buffalo Bills fan who shoved Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Lamar Jackson during Sunday night’s game has been banned indefinitely from all Bills and NFL stadiums, a league spokesman confirmed Monday.

The fan, who has not been publicly identified, was ejected from the Bills’ 41-40 win at Highmark Stadium after the incident. The altercation occurred late in the third quarter, moments after Jackson connected with Hopkins for a 29-yard touchdown. As the two celebrated near the stands, the fan reached over, making contact first with Hopkins and then Jackson. Jackson shoved the fan back before security intervened.

After the game, Jackson admitted he let the situation get to him.

“I seen him slap ‘D-Hop’ … he slapped me,” Jackson said. “He was talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended his quarterback’s reaction, saying Jackson was simply celebrating “like you’re supposed to do.” Harbaugh also criticized another incident during the game, when a frozen water bottle was thrown toward running back Derrick Henry after his 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The bottle did not appear to hit Henry.

“You score a touchdown, you probably shouldn’t have a frozen water bottle thrown at you, either,” Harbaugh said. “These are the types of things that I’m sure the NFL is going to address and deal with. It’s unfortunate players even have to be in that situation. In that moment, you’re just thinking about protecting yourself.”

