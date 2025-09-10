Fast Time Fast Motivation | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Fast Time Fast Motivation”

I’ve been telling you about the fact that it only takes a minute, a short time to change your life and change your future. For many years, I sang jingles for commercials like Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut making it great, Black Entertainment Television, BET Black Entertainment TV, and many more.

One day I realized I could also sell Motivation in a Minute, and that’s how we started the Motivation in a Minute, and that’s how It Only Takes a Minute to Change Your Life came into reality. I want to say in a time of instant rights and phone loans and a time of quick cash and fast food, you need some quick motivation, a message that is designed to change your life in a minute.

Listen and watch each and every day. It will change your life, change your future and change your finances.

