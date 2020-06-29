CLOSE
BET Awards 2020: Watch Performances From Jonathan McReynolds, Karen Clark Sheard & Kierra Sheard

The 2020 BET Awards took place virtually for the first time on Sunday (June 28) due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Lord was shining on not only every performance but the overall message of the night: that Black is beautiful, Black is powerful and Black Lives Matter.

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

There were two gospel performances televised during the broadcast, which aired for the first time on CBS. Jonathan McReynolds performed “People” with a choice that properly social distanced from one another and the mother/daughter duo of Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard closed out the show with a riveting performance of “Something Has To Break.”

See both performances below and congratulations to Kirk Franklin, who won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for “Just For Me.”

Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – “Something Has To Break”

