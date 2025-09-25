Listen Live
Local

Rain And Thunderstorms Continue In Baltimore This Week

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Sky with rain and storm clouds with lightning.
Source: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty

Baltimore can expect more rain and thunderstorms today and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Thursday. There’s a 70% chance of rain Thursday night, with storms expected before midnight. High humidity will make conditions feel muggy. The forecast high for Thursday is near 81°F, and up to a quarter-inch of rain could fall overnight.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with only a 20% chance of rain Friday night. Showers return over the weekend, with precipitation chances ranging from 30% to 50% through Monday night.

Though Hurricane Gabrielle is moving toward Europe, it is still influencing the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center warns of a “moderate” rip-current risk along Maryland and Delaware beaches today, which is expected to drop to “low” on Friday.

Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to stay well offshore through Tuesday, while a cluster of disorganized storms near the Dominican Republic has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical storm or hurricane over the next week, potentially impacting the Eastern Seaboard.

Rain And Thunderstorms Continue In Baltimore This Week  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Local

Where Are They? Over 1,000 Baltimore Students Haven’t Shown Up to School This Year

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Ronnette Rollins For Praise Baltimore.com Schedule
Listen Live

Ronnette Rollins

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
15 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close