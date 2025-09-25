Rain And Thunderstorms Continue In Baltimore This Week

Source: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty

Baltimore can expect more rain and thunderstorms today and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Thursday. There’s a 70% chance of rain Thursday night, with storms expected before midnight. High humidity will make conditions feel muggy. The forecast high for Thursday is near 81°F, and up to a quarter-inch of rain could fall overnight.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with only a 20% chance of rain Friday night. Showers return over the weekend, with precipitation chances ranging from 30% to 50% through Monday night.

Though Hurricane Gabrielle is moving toward Europe, it is still influencing the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center warns of a “moderate” rip-current risk along Maryland and Delaware beaches today, which is expected to drop to “low” on Friday.

Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to stay well offshore through Tuesday, while a cluster of disorganized storms near the Dominican Republic has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical storm or hurricane over the next week, potentially impacting the Eastern Seaboard.

