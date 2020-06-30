CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

NAACP Will Move National Headquarters From Baltimore To Washington, D.C.

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The NAACP signed a letter of intent to move their headquarters from Downtown Baltimore to Washington, D.C. within the future redevelopment of the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs at 2000 14th Street NW.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

“The Reeves Center stands in an iconic and culturally significant area of the U Street corridor with deep connections to the NAACP,” said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “As we continue fighting for change and working to build a more fair and just nation, we look forward to welcoming this iconic civil rights organization to Washington, DC.”

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement: “Washington, DC, sits at the epicenter of change. This exceptional opportunity to bring our national headquarters to DC will allow us to be even more proactive in serving the Black community, and confronting the serious challenges facing the nation…This development venture will fuel the reinvigoration of the NAACP envisioned three years ago. As we have witnessed over the last month, our country is on the cusp of real change that is long overdue. A new home in Washington will allow us to not only fully participate in the growth of this great city, but to also amplify the voices of the Black people as we fight for the crucial policy changes and economic empowerment needed in communities across the country.”

The NAACP came to Baltimore in 1986 from New York City.

NAACP Will Move National Headquarters From Baltimore To Washington, D.C.  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , NAACP

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Man Claiming ‘Misconduct’ In 1976 Rape Trial…

Ronnie Long fights for his freedom.
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
3 Suspects Officially Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder…

According to TMZ, the 3 men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have been officially indicted for murder.
06.25.20
Justice For Elijah McClain: How The Police ‘Murder’…

A petition receives over 2 million signatures.
06.25.20
Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In…

Natalie White's lawyer comments after she's apprehended.
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.23.20
Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces…

The comedian is called out by social media.
06.23.20
Black Student Loan Debt Should Be An Issue…

As conversations around social justice equity, racial parity and building financial stability in the Black community remain at the forefront,…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Close