Baltimore Hits 100th Homicide, 31% Reduction From Last Year

Published on September 29, 2025

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Baltimore has hit a recorded 100th homicide for the year, and while this is a reduction of over 30% from the same time last year there’s still more work to do. The city is on track to see its homicide rate drop for the third consecutive year, compared 145 recorded by this time in 2024.  Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said it a statement,

“This is the lowest (number) of homicides we’ve had on this date on record, but it also means that that’s still not good enough for me,”

“We have to continue to drop down violence.”

The mayor also highlighted initiatives like the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a focus on guns and criminal organizations, and community violence intervention groups like We Our Us.

With three months left in the year, Baltimore could make history by having fewer than 150 murders for the first time since 1965.

