Buy Black Tuesday [9-30-2025]

Published on September 30, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Golden Life Ventures

Business Description: “Inspiring abundant living through love-filled themes and spirit-lifting messages.”

Business Website: https://www.goldenlifeventures.com/

Jay’s Watermelonade

Business Description: “Hydrating Baltimore in a Heart Healthy Way!”

Business Website: https://jayswatermelonade.com/

The Hollimon Firm

Business Description: “The Law Firm Where You Matter.”

Business Website: https://www.thehollimonfirm.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

