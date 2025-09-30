Listen Live
Look For Blessings Inside The Burden | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 30, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Look For Blessings Inside The Burden

Today’s message is taken from my book. A set-back is a setup forcomeback. See, that is not just a catchy phrase. It’s the truth. Your set-back is setting you up for something greater. Sometimes you need to be pushed out of one situation so you can step into a better one. Think about it, many people only discover their true potential after they’ve been forced to face adversity.  That job loss, that closed door, that rejection. It may hurt now, but it could be positioning you for your best life ever.  

Don’t curse your crisis. Look for the blessing hitting inside of it. Every burden has a blessing and every blessing has a burden. Look for the blessing. Every disappointment carries opportunities.  For development, trust the process and turn your setbacks into great comebacks, you can do it and I know you can cause a setback is to what changed my life from a setback to a great comeback.  

Look For Blessings Inside The Burden | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

