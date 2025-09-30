Listen Live
Local

Greene Turtle Towson To Close After “Thirsty Thursday” Crackdown

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Company Signs
Source: Laura Kalcheff / Getty

Thursdays were once the busiest night of the week at the Greene Turtle in Towson. The York Road sports bar, which opened in 2022, quickly became the go-to spot for “Thirsty Thursday” — an unofficial college night that drew massive crowds and went viral on TikTok for its block-long lines and packed sidewalks.

That run ended in mid-August, when Baltimore County Police cited the bar for serving alcohol to an underage cadet and disturbing the neighborhood. Soon after, the Greene Turtle halted its Thursday promotions and DJ nights with $5 drink specials. The impact was immediate — and devastating. Sales plummeted, and within weeks the bar’s operators decided to shut down the location by the end of the year.

Related Stories

At a Monday liquor board hearing, Greene Turtle CEO Geo Concepcion confirmed the closure, calling the $4 million Towson location “the most expensive and shortest-lived project in the Greene Turtle’s 50-year history.”

Police reports describe the scale of the problem. On Aug. 14, officers estimated about 800 people crowded outside the bar, spilling into the street and ignoring orders to clear the roadway. A fight inside the bar spread onto York Road, prompting requests for aviation, K-9, and extra precinct units. Later incidents included a dirt bike striking a police officer and multiple arrests in the area. By September, increased enforcement led to a steep drop in sales — down to just a quarter of normal revenue.

Executives estimated the loss of “Thirsty Thursday” events alone would cost about $600,000 annually. “We can’t continue,” Concepcion said.

Community pushback played a role, too. At the hearing, local bar owner Aaron Brave accused the Greene Turtle of “ruining Towson” by attracting out-of-town partygoers. “These aren’t people who are part of the society of Towson,” he said. “Parents are afraid of their children leaving the house.”

The Greene Turtle’s attorney, David F. Mister, pushed back, arguing the business shouldn’t be blamed for rowdy behavior on public streets. He urged the board not to fine or suspend the liquor license, given that the location is already preparing to close. “We’re effectively suspending ourselves,” he said.

The board imposed a $1,000 fine and suspended the bar’s license on Thursdays through October. Chairwoman Susan Green delivered a sharp rebuke, saying the operators had “elevated business needs at the expense of the community” and “created an absolute disaster in Towson.”

Founded in Ocean City in 1976, the Greene Turtle remains a Maryland institution with more than 30 locations statewide. But in Towson, its presence will be short-lived — and its exit, for some, can’t come soon enough.

Greene Turtle Towson To Close After “Thirsty Thursday” Crackdown  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
15 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close