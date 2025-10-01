Listen Live
Local

Maryland Correctional Institution At Jessup To Close By Mid-2026

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
protection in an urban environment.
Source: Alfribeiro / Getty

Governor Wes Moore announced Monday that the Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup (MCI-J) will permanently close by June 30, 2026.

Officials say the closure is expected to save Maryland taxpayers approximately $21 million annually. The move will also allow the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to expand education programs, vocational training, and re-entry services for incarcerated individuals.

“MCI-J has long outrun its facility lifespan, and we refuse to kick the can further down the road,” Gov. Moore said. “Closing this facility will save taxpayers money, reduce strain on our dedicated correctional staff, and uphold the state’s commitment to treating every Marylander, including those incarcerated, with humanity.”

Established in 1981 as an annex to the now-demolished Maryland House of Correction, MCI-J has faced ongoing infrastructure challenges. According to Moore’s office, years of underinvestment in routine and preventive maintenance have caused significant building degradation. Several housing units have been closed due to drainage problems, and overall repairs are estimated to cost around $200 million and take years to complete.

The facility has also experienced multiple reported incidents over the years, including inmate deaths and officer misconduct, adding to the urgency of the decision to close.

Maryland Correctional Institution At Jessup To Close By Mid-2026  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
15 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close