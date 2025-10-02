Listen Live
Get Your Heart Right | Ericaism

Published on October 2, 2025

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell delivers a powerful message for everyone about the importance of listening to and obeying the Holy Spirit. She shared how that inner voice keeps her accountable, not letting her get away with anything. You know how some folks can tell someone off and move on with their day? Erica can’t. The Holy Spirit will tap her on the shoulder and say, “Now, you know that wasn’t right.” It compels her to go back and make things right, even if the other person wasn’t offended.


Erica emphasized that this isn’t about what other people feel; it’s about your personal responsibility to be obedient to God. That conviction on your heart is for you. When the Holy Spirit tells you to confront an issue, pray for someone, or just call them, don’t rationalize your way out of it. Erica shared her fear: “What if He stopped speaking cuz I ain’t listening?” This is why she strives to keep her heart and ears open to God’s guidance, whether it’s a call to fast or to simply remember someone in prayer.

She reminded us that some of the biggest blessings and miracles in her life and career, from writing books to other major opportunities, came from “sheer obedience.” These were doors that God opened simply because she listened to a prompting that was resting on her heart.

The message is clear: God is always speaking. The real question is, are we listening? And if we are, are we acting on what we hear? Sometimes, a God-given idea won’t feel normal or comfortable. It might require you to step out on faith, put pride aside, and trust that He will equip you for the calling. It’s all about the condition of your heart. God is more concerned with your heart than your words or actions. So, as Erica says, make sure your heart is clear and open to hear what God is saying to you.

Get Your Heart Right | Ericaism  was originally published on getuperica.com

