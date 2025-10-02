Listen Live
Sports

Ravens Face Texans Amid Mounting Injuries And A Must-Win Situation

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
Source: David Eulitt / Getty

The Ravens will take the field at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday with a lineup that looks very different from what fans expected in September. At 1-3, Baltimore is already in a precarious position, and its roster is battered with injuries to some of its most important players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When the season began Sept. 7, expectations were sky-high. Playoff football felt inevitable. A Super Bowl run was not out of the question. But just a month later, the team that was supposed to be building toward January is instead scrambling for a regular-season win in October.

Baltimore practiced Wednesday without Jackson and seven other projected Week 1 starters. Their starting lineup against the Houston Texans (also 1-3) could resemble a preseason depth chart more than a regular-season roster.

“We know what needs to happen,” wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. “It’s just about whether we’re going to do it.”

A Growing Injury Crisis

The Ravens’ injury list is staggering. Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the year with a neck injury, while fellow lineman Broderick Washington is also on injured reserve. Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard hasn’t practiced since training camp.

Missing from Wednesday’s practice were Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, linebacker Roquan Smith, and cornerbacks Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie. Other key starters, including center Tyler Linderbaum, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and safety Kyle Hamilton, were limited.

If Jackson’s hamstring injury keeps him sidelined, Baltimore would turn to backup Cooper Rush, who went 9-5 as a starter with the Cowboys. But history is not on the Ravens’ side: since 2019, the team is just 4-10 in games Jackson hasn’t started.

Defense Under Pressure

The Ravens entered the season with defensive firepower across the board, but September was disastrous. No team allowed more points, and only the Cowboys gave up more yards. Now, with so many starters sidelined, the defense could be relying on rookies, practice-squad call-ups, and untested reserves.

That includes players like defensive lineman Josh Tupou, linebacker Jake Hummel, and rookie cornerbacks Keyon Martin and T.J. Tampa. If both Smith and Hamilton are unavailable, Baltimore could be forced to give the defensive play-calling “green dot” to an inexperienced player.

Coach John Harbaugh said the challenge is nothing new: “It’s always a challenge. We have really good game-planners, and we’ll put together a great plan. Now it’s about executing it.”

The Stakes

A loss Sunday would drop Baltimore to 1-4, a mark from which only two teams since 2020 have rebounded to reach the playoffs. History offers a cautionary tale: the 2015 Ravens also started 1-3 before finishing 5-11 in a season ruined by injuries.

The coming weeks may prove pivotal not only for the roster but also for Harbaugh’s staff. Injuries and late-season collapses have led to coordinator changes in the past, from Don “Wink” Martindale’s exit in 2021 to Greg Roman’s departure after 2022.

Still, Harbaugh and his players say belief remains strong. “We have guys that are going to step up and play great,” linebacker Tavius Robinson said. “I’m not worried about that at all.”

For now, the Ravens don’t need to look like Super Bowl contenders. They just need to find a way to beat Houston, and get back to .500 before the season slips further away.

Ravens Face Texans Amid Mounting Injuries And A Must-Win Situation  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
15 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close