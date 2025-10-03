Listen Live
Severna Park Woman Faces New Burglary Charges

Severna Park Woman Faces New Burglary Charges In Queen Anne’s County

Published on October 3, 2025

A Severna Park woman already facing burglary charges in Anne Arundel and Howard counties is now accused of another break-in, this time in Queen Anne’s County.

According to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shannon Gough has been charged in connection with a burglary that occurred in March on Bayside Drive in Chester. Investigators say Gough entered the home and stole money before fleeing the scene.

Detectives from Anne Arundel and Howard counties later linked Gough to a series of burglaries in Severna Park and Ellicott City, leading authorities to identify her as a suspect in the Chester case as well.

Sheriff Gary Hofmann credited cooperation between agencies and tips from the community for advancing the investigation.

“This case is a great example of how collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public can bring results, even when time has passed,” Hofmann said. “Cases like these are never forgotten; sometimes it just takes the right tip to move them forward.”

Authorities say Gough was caught on home surveillance footage during each incident.

Earlier this week, Gough appeared before a judge in Anne Arundel County and requested to remain in jail while awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate whether Gough may be connected to a burglary in Catonsville.

