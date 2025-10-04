Listen Live
Lifestyle

Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback

Everyone has setbacks, everyone you might be dealing with the devastating deeds of life, you know, discouragement, disappointment, downsizing, diagnosis, disease, divorce, disaster, or the death of a loved one.  But a setback is not the end of the road. It’s a bend in the road. Don’t let a temporary delay become a permanent defeat. Use your setbacks to fuel you and push you forward. Take the lessons, apply them, and get back up stronger and bigger and better than before. The comeback is waiting for you, but you’ve got to decide to rise up and grab it and make it happen. You can do this, you just have to have faith and act on that faith once you decide and move on it, that is when things change.  Pray and act and watch what happens.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

TV One Urban One Honors
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives

10 Times Ricky Dillard Showed Us Why He’s The Ultimate Choirmaster

Local

Maryland Families Could Lose $150 A Month Under New SNAP Benefit Cuts

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close