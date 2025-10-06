Ravens Routed 44–10 by Texans, Van Noy Calls for Accountability

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history Sunday, falling 44–10 to the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. The defeat tied for the most lopsided in team history and dropped the Ravens to 1–4 on the season.

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, 34, addressed reporters after the game, expressing frustration over the team’s struggles and lack of execution. “We’ve got to get our [stuff] together,” Van Noy said when asked about the team’s message moving forward.

The Ravens have now lost three straight games by double digits, a stunning fall for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl expectations.

Head coach John Harbaugh called the performance a “complete disappointment.” “We got beaten every way you can get beat,” Harbaugh said. “I did not expect to see that. I thought we’d play a lot better based on how we practiced.”

The Ravens played without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Seven of the team’s 11 highest-paid players missed the game, leaving a depleted roster that struggled on both sides of the ball.

Baltimore managed just 207 yards of offense while allowing 417 to Houston. The Ravens rushed for only 44 yards and gave up 167 on the ground. They did not score a touchdown until the third quarter and did not force a punt until the fourth.

Van Noy, asked whether the team has shown enough accountability, paused before answering.

“I think I’ll be able to answer that better after the week,” he said. “I feel like there’s accountability, but we will see.”

Running back Derrick Henry said the lack of results is not due to effort.

“We practice as hard as anybody in the league,” Henry said. “It’s just not showing up on game day. The fans deserve better.”

The loss leaves the Ravens facing an uphill battle in the AFC North. If Baltimore loses next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, it would match the franchise’s worst start at 1–5, last recorded in 2015. Since the NFL expanded its playoff field in 2020, only one team, Washington in 2020, has made the postseason after starting 1–5.

General manager Eric DeCosta and Harbaugh will now be tasked with assessing whether the roster can rebound before the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Harbaugh said coaches and players alike must take responsibility.

“It starts with us as coaches,” he said. “We have to figure out how to put players in position to make plays and correct the things that aren’t translating from practice to the game.”

With injuries mounting and frustrations rising, the Ravens have one week to regroup before facing the Rams. Another loss could all but end their playoff hopes before midseason.

Ravens Routed 44–10 by Texans, Van Noy Calls for Accountability was originally published on 92q.com